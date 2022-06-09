WellSpan Health announced a new partnership with Amblebrook at Gettysburg, a 55-plus adult living community, to provide on-site health and wellness benefits for active adult residents, according to a WellSpan release.
WellSpan Health at Amblebrook: A service of WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital will provide various services to Amblebrook residents, including physical therapy, sports medicine, wellness programs, pharmacy services, health screenings, telehealth and digital services, and more, according to the release.
In addition to offering classes and programs in the community clubhouse, WellSpan will provide on-site health care services at a new fitness center being constructed on the campus.
“We’re proud to be the trusted healthcare partner for residents of Amblebrook at Gettysburg,” said Michael Cogliano, president of WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. “From the very beginning, Amblebrook at Gettysburg exhibited a commitment to health and wellness and WellSpan is excited to provide on-site programs and healthcare services that are convenient for residents.”
WellSpan Health at Amblebrook: A service of WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital is another innovative service that will improve the health of our community through greater access, convenience, and continuity of healthcare.
“Joining forces with WellSpan gives us the opportunity to share an unprecedented range of health and wellness benefits for the residents at Amblebrook,” said Sara Carbonell, director of marketing and sales. “We have a unique opportunity to work with experts in the industry who champion ideas, programs, and services that will consistently improve the daily lives of those who live at Amblebrook.”
WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital has been serving the communities of Adams County and northern Maryland for more than 100 years. For more information on all services available at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, visit https://www.wellspan.org/offices-locations/wellspan-gettysburg-hospital.
