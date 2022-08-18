A concert hosted by the Gettysburg Foundation is planned for 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday outside the Children of Gettysburg 1863 museum.
Attendees can bring lawn chairs to the event at 451 Baltimore St. in Gettysburg.
Weather permitting, the Carlisle Brass Band is to perform marches and patriotic selections. The 30-member ensemble, directed by Bernie Pitkin, is part of the Carlisle Town Band, which has been performing since 1900.
“Visitors can experience the interactive children’s history museum adventure, open before, during and after the concert event. Tickets are free for children/youth ages 12 and younger, with a ticketed adult ages 13 and older,” according to a foundation release.
Information and tickets for exhibits, tours, events and programs offered by the Gettysburg Foundation is available at 877-874-2478 or GettysburgFoundation.org.
