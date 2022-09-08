Folks who are interested in learning relaxation and calming techniques while connecting to gardening and plants may have a class designed for them.

Wellness in the Garden takes people into the garden to introduce techniques to help relax and de-stress, according to a release from Mary Ann Ryan, consumer horticulture program coordinator at Penn State Extension, Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.

