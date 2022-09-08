Folks who are interested in learning relaxation and calming techniques while connecting to gardening and plants may have a class designed for them.
Wellness in the Garden takes people into the garden to introduce techniques to help relax and de-stress, according to a release from Mary Ann Ryan, consumer horticulture program coordinator at Penn State Extension, Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.
Wellness in the Garden will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Agricultural and Natural Resources Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration fee is $30; deadline is Sept. 19. Space is limited so registration is required. To register, call 1-877-345-0691, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.to 5 p.m.
“Join us to learn the stress-reducing benefits of yoga, learn about ways to move as we garden to reduce injury, and as well as get introduced to herbal teas and their healing benefits. You will also have the opportunity to learn about what plants you can grow in your garden to help enhance your wellness,” the release reads.
After light refreshments, there will be a garden tour for people to see firsthand the plants discussed in the garden setting and how to best introduce these plants to their gardens.
Yoga is a spiritual discipline based on an extremely subtle science, which focuses on bringing harmony between mind and body, according to the release.
It is an art and science of healthy living. Yoga is widely practiced for health and relaxation, according to the release.
“Participate in the yoga class and learn why this practice is encouraged for relaxation. All ages are welcome,” the release reads.
Body mechanics is a term used to describe the ways people move as they go about their daily lives.
“It includes how we hold our bodies when we sit, stand, lift, carry, bend, and sleep. Improper movements while gardening can cause injury,” the release read.
Alexandra Himes, an occupational therapist, will teach the best ways to move while gardening.
