Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding reminded dog owners to purchase a 2023 license from their county treasurer by Jan. 1, 2023.
Licenses are not just a responsibility of owning a dog, they protect all Pennsylvania dogs and are the best way to bring your pet home quickly if it’s lost, according to a state Department of Agriculture news release.
“If you love your dog, license your dog,” said Redding. “It’s that simple. The best way to protect the dogs we love is with a license. Even if a dog has a chip, a license on their collar is clearly visible and helps ensure they will be brought home rather than ending up in a shelter.”
All dogs three months of age and older are required to be licensed in Pennsylvania. An annual license is $8.50, and a lifetime license is $51.50. If the animal is spayed or neutered, the annual fee is $6.50, and lifetime is $31.50. Lifetime licenses require that the dog have a microchip or tattoo. Discounts are available to older adults and people with disabilities.
Dog license purchases keep dogs and communities safe by funding the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement’s work:
Inspecting Pennsylvania’s kennels and ensuring the health and wellbeing of dogs that spend their lives there;
Investigating and prosecuting illegal kennel and puppy mill operators;
Ensuring that dogs in breeding operations don’t go without veterinary care;
Protecting the public by monitoring dangerous dogs, investigating dog bites, and holding owners responsible;
Reuniting licensed lost dogs with their families; and
Helping unlicensed lost dogs find shelter.
Fines for unlicensed dogs range from $50 to $300, plus court costs – far more than the cost of a license.
Licenses can be purchased through Pennsylvania’s county treasurers. To ensure you’re purchasing a legitimate license and not being scammed, skip the search engine and type licenseyourdogpa.pa.gov into your browser’s address bar to find your county treasurer.
