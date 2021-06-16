Buzz Jones Quintet is slated to perform Sunday, June 27 at 4 p.m. at the Gettysburg Rec Park Amphitheater, 545 Long Lane, according to a Music, Gettysburg! release. The quintet will present a cornucopia of delightful tunes from four masterful composers, Harold Arlen, George Gershwin, Duke Ellington, and Hoagy Carmichael, according to the release.
“A special treat will include vocal selections by Lisa Cadigan, Wayne Hill and the fabulous Cathy Chemi – featured vocalist with the famed Harry James Orchestra in the 1970s,” the release reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.