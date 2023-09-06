Adams County
Lifelong Learning Academy will feature a film, “The Rhine River: Unity and Diversity,” on Friday, Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. in the Wellness Café at SpiriTrust Lutheran Village. Discussion and light refreshments to follow.
————
4-H Benefit Auction, is Friday, Nov. 3, at Redding Auction, 1085 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg. Bid on handcrafted items, gift certificates, theme baskets, collectables, and items from local businesses and individuals. Event is open to the public, doors open at 5 p.m.; auction begins at 6 p.m. Food, drinks, and baked goods available for purchase. To donate to the auction or for more information, contact Trudy Gladhill or Darlene Resh at 717-334-6271 or email tlg30@psu.edu.
————
Numerous volunteers are needed for two- to three-hour shifts at the Nov. 9, Giving Spree event. Volunteer sign up at ACCFGivingSpree.org or by calling 717-337-0060.
Biglerville
The Biglerville Fire Company Fall Festival is Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 7-9. The kitchen opens at 4 p.m., with entertainment at 7 p.m. each day, plus games, rides and bingo.
————
Gift card bingo will be held Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Biglerville Fire House in conjunction with the Fall Festival. Cost is six cards for $25 plus a jackpot game. For more information, call Donna at 717-677-8373.
————
Biglerville High School Class of 1959 will meet at Hoss’s, York Road, Gettysburg, for lunch at 12 noon on Wednesday, Sept. 13. RSVP to Nancy or Larry at 717-334-8251. All class members and guests welcome.
Buchanan Valley
Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 1180 Buchanan Valley Road, famous fall basket bingo is Sept. 10. Doors open at 11 a.m.; bingo starts at 1 p.m. Lunch is included with packet. Call Linda at 717-677-6408 for more information.
————
Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 1180 Buchanan Valley Road, Meat Raffle is Sept. 15. Doors open at 4 p.m.; free meal at 6 p.m. Raffle starts at 7 p.m. This months free meal is spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and desserts. Call 717-677-0870 for more information.
Conewago Twp.
Southeastern Adams County Volunteer Services (SAVES), 5865 Hanover Road, Hanover, will host a carry-out only BBQ Chicken Dinner Saturday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. or sold out. Meal includes half a BBQ chicken, baked potato, applesauce, roll and butter, drink (soda, tea, water). Cost is $10 in advance by calling 717-637-9621 by Sept. 9; or $12 afterwards. Proceeds benefit SAVES Apparatus Replacement Capital Campaign.
Fairfield
Weather permitting, the Fairfield Lions Club sell Honey Crisp apples for $5 per bag, raffle tickets, and Amish brooms at 16 Beechwood Drive, across from the Fairfield Area High School, on Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Gardners
Idaville United Brethren Church, 3590 Carlisle Road, will hold a rummage and food sale Sept. 21-23 to benefit its missions program. Thursday, Sept. 21, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 22, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Saturday, Sept. 23, 8-11 a.m., dollar a bag day.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg High School Class of 1950 will meet Wednesday, Sept. 20. at Perkin’s, York Road, for lunch. Classmates, spouses and friends welcome.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1961 will meet for dinner on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. at Perkin’s restaurant, York Road.
————
Dinner with the Doctor, Dr. Eddie Ramirez, offers a complimentary Asian, vegan dinner provided by the Vegetarian/Vegan Dinner Club on Sept. 7, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1495 Biglerville Road. Call or text 717-655-8351 to reserve a plate or go to eventbrite.com — key words Dinner with the Doctor, Gettysburg. A free-will offering will be taken.
————
Gettysburg VFW Post 15 Auxiliary is having a chicken BBQ fundraiser Sept. 30 at the Adams County Farmers Market at the rec park. Meal, $12, includes half a chicken, baked potato, applesauce and a dinner roll. To order, call Linda at 717-398-7119 or Donna at 570-971-7877. Pre-sale pickup between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Deadline for pre-orders is Sept. 17.
————
Gettysburg American Legion Riders Chapter 202’s fifth annual fundraiser benefitting St. Jude Children’s Hospital is all of September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, culminating with a motorcycle ride Saturday, Sept. 30, starting and finishing at American Legion Post 202, 528 E. Middle St. Registration is 9-10:30 a.m. for a donation of $20 per rider, and $10 per passenger; kick stands up at 11 a.m. Rain date Sunday, Oct. 1. Tax deductible donations made payable to “Post 202 American Legion Riders” with “Donation for St. Jude” in the memo line.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1963 will hold a picnic luncheon Sept. 13, at the Straban Park, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hot dogs, beverage, etc., provided. Bring food to share and lawn chairs. For more information, call Shorty at 717-334-5472.
Greenmount
Greenmount Fire Company, 3095 Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg, will hold its annual all-you-can-eat Steamed Crabs and Chicken Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 16, 6-9 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Cost is a donation of $50. Tickets are limited, available now, and must be purchased by Sept. 9. For tickets and more information call Neal at 717-778-5377 or the fire house at 717-334-5151.
Hunterstown
Crafters and vendors are needed for the Historic Great Conewago Presbyterian Church bazaar Oct. 21, 174 Red Bridge Road. Call 717-797-6155 to rent a table.
