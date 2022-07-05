After months of planning and two years of being virtual, the 5K Race Against Poverty was recently back in person in full force, according to a South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP) release.
There were 555 participants, including children and adults.
“The Race Against Poverty gives members of the community a chance to run through the heart of the borough, while taking a stand as a community against poverty that impacts many of our own and limits full potential,” the release reads.
The evening included not only the 5K, but Kids Races and a block party, with various community organizations, the music of a DJ, a balloon artist and food.
There were trophies awarded to first, second and third places in various age categories, fastest running duo and the brand-new traveling trophy for the fastest team.
There were many door prizes up for grabs for participants of all ages, according to the release.
This year taking first place overall running the 5K with the fastest times were Dustin Adams, 33, of Shippensburg (17:45.9), and Amanda Balzer, 27, of Bethel Park (19:43.6). The winner of the shiny new traveling trophy was the team from Mercury Endurance. They will hold onto the trophy until next year’s race on June 2, 2023, when the trophy will be passed on to the new winner.
Another new addition for this year, was the renaming of the Kids Races to Raber Runs for Kids, according to the release. This change was made to honor Jon Raber, former Circles coordinator and race director. Raber was an integral part of The Race Against Poverty, and the race committee wanted to honor his commitment to the race. Raber now resides in Peru with his family.
Together participants, race committee members, various community partners, Support Circles and SCCAP took on The Race Against Poverty as an opportunity to take a stand together against poverty, according to the release.
All proceeds will go directly to continue the work of Support Circles. Support Circles is a collaborative effort working to build relationships that inspire and equip our community to overcome poverty, according to the release.
“Through this initiative, we are seeing community members move into long term stability as their dreams become reality! Support Circles work to empower families to break the cycle of poverty and build long-term stability, so they no longer need to rely on assistance,” the release reads.
Support Circles is one of many programs that are a part of SCCAP, which serves 17,000 families each year in Franklin and Adams counties. SCCAP is driven by its mission to empower, engage, and cultivate community action, creating innovative and effective solutions to end poverty.
SCCAP has been serving Franklin and Adams counties since 1965 and is a 501©3 nonprofit organization. To learn more about SCCAP or make a donation please visit www.sccap.org All donations are tax deductible.
