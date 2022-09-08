An eight-week early-stage support group for people living with Alzheimer’s or another related dementia and their care partners is to begin Sept. 19 at Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community near New Oxford.
Cross Keys Village Memory Support Coordinator Kimberly Korge will lead the group, which is to connect people with others facing similar experiences.
The diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease or another related dementia is life changing. It often leads to questions and feelings of uncertainty and loneliness.
The group will meet for an educational session during the first hour every week, and then divide into two groups for the second hour, one for persons living with the disease and the other for care partners.
Meetings are to occur on eight consecutive Mondays from 1 to 3 p.m. from Sept. 19 through Nov. 7.
Space is limited. There is no cost to participate, but a brief screening over the telephone is required. Those interested should call Kim Korge at 717-624-5272 by Sept. 9 or complete the online form at www.crosskeysvillage.org/supportgroup, which will result in a return call. The phone line, where a message may be left, is confidential.
The group meets in the Encore Room, which is located inside the Harmony Ridge Community Center and best accessed via the Village Drive entrances from U.S. Route 30 or Pa. Route 94. Directional signs and ample free parking are available.
