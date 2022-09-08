An eight-week early-stage support group for people living with Alzheimer’s or another related dementia and their care partners is to begin Sept. 19 at Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community near New Oxford.

Cross Keys Village Memory Support Coordinator Kimberly Korge will lead the group, which is to connect people with others facing similar experiences.

 

