A Leader Building and Knot Tying Workshop, sponsored by Adams County Trout Unlimited (ACTU), is set for 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Adams County Conservation District Office, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. This event is free and open to the public. Learn to build fly fishing leaders and tie the most-used fishing knots. If interested, contact Frank Kozak, ACTU president, at fmkozak@gmail.com.
Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department will hold a Meat Raffle on Dec. 16. Doors open at 4 p.m., free meal at 6 p.m., raffle starts at 7 p.m. Meal is broasted chicken, homemade macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, and dessert. For more information, call 717-677-0870.
Gettysburg VFW Friday special is shrimp alfredo, salad, garlic bread, and dessert. Served 5-7:30 p.m. Menu is also available. Open to the public. Call 717-334-4614 for more information.
Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road, will present a Live Nativity, Sunday, Dec. 18, 5-7 p.m. The nativity includes animals, bonfire, and refreshments.
Gettysburg American Legion Bar Bingo is Dec. 17. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. Kitchen open 4-6:30 p.m. Members and guests of members only. Applications for new membership available at the club.
Gettysburg American Legion Friday night dinner special is baked cod, butter noodles, vegetable and dinner roll. Kitchen open to members and their guests 4-7 p.m.
Greenmount Fire Company, 3095 Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg, will host its annual all-you-can-eat Christmas Breakfast on Sunday, Dec. 18, 7-11 a.m. All are welcome. Menu consists of pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, home fried potatoes, biscuits, gravy, assorted muffins, orange juice, apple juice, milk, and coffee. The cost is $12; children ages 6-12, $6; and children under 6 eat free.
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host bingo on Sunday, Dec. 18. Doors open at 12 noon; bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Progressive Jackpots, 20 regular games and small games of chance. Food available. Call Mitch at 717-398-1668 or Dawn at 717-353-9413.
Through Jan. 2, 2023, there will be free parking within the Borough of Littlestown.
Monthly turkey dinner with dessert $10, take out only, on Sunday, Dec. 18, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, rear 106 Carlisle St., with handicap entrance at 101 N. Peters St. Thrift shop will be open with everything half price.
The New Oxford Lions Club Orange Car will be in the square until Saturday, Dec. 17. The hours are Sundays 12-4 p.m., and Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The club will be sell fresh Florida fruit, gift baskets, and Amish brooms. Payment by cash or check only.
