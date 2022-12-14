The Gettysburg Presbyterian Church is opening its doors for a special service which recognizes the holidays can be touching and troubling.
The church invites the community to this unique worship service Sunday, Dec. 18, 3-4 p.m. in its sanctuary, according to a release from the church.
The service, “Light in the Midst of Darkness,” seeks through a candle-lit time of music, Scripture, reflection, silence, and prayer to be a place for people to acknowledge that Christmas and the holidays can be bittersweet.
While many prepare for the holidays with joy and excitement, some see this time of year as a reminder that something is missing.
“This service recalls how this time of year can be for many a reminder of people and events which have been a part of their lives and are now gone or changed,” the release reads.
The expectation that the holidays are joyful times with families gathered around Christmas trees is embedded in the country’s culture and traditions.
“The constant refrains on radio and television, in shopping malls and churches about the season’s happiness, getting together with family and friends, remind us of what we have lost or never had,” the release reads.
The reality for many people is variables such as family strife, loss and grief, workplace stress, financial concerns, economic factors, global conflict, personal situations, changing family dynamics, and more infringe on what might otherwise be a joyous season.
“We need a space to acknowledge our feelings and know that we are not alone,” said Rev. Lou Nyiri, associate pastor at the church. “Perhaps this time of year has always been difficult,” he continues, “broken relationships, unemployment, ill health, isolation, all of this can make us feel very alone while others celebrate. We will light candles for grief, courage, memories, and love at this service.”
It is hoped the service will encourage people.
“We’re holding out hope that despair will not overcome us. We offer this time as a place where people can name and claim it’s a rough time of year and use light to push back darkness. We invite the Adams County community to join us, as we acknowledge and encourage each other to move forward in hope, asking God to shine light into the days ahead,” he said.
The service will incorporate time for quiet, meditative worship allowing those gathered to sit in the stillness of this season and to light a candle in honor, memory or as an offering of something to God. Gettysburg Presbyterian Church is located at 208 Baltimore St. with the parking lot located off East High Street. Contact the church office at 717-334-1235, or visit the church’s website, www.gettysburgpresbyterian.org.
This service will also be livestreamed and archived for those who cannot join in person; the livestream will open at 2:50 p.m. and can be accessed from the church’s website.
