The Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore St., invites the community to a unique worship service, “Light in the Midst of Darkness,” Sunday, Dec. 18, 3-4 p.m. which will acknowledge that Christmas and the holidays can be bittersweet. (Submitted Photo)

The Gettysburg Presbyterian Church is opening its doors for a special service which recognizes the holidays can be touching and troubling.

The church invites the community to this unique worship service Sunday, Dec. 18, 3-4 p.m. in its sanctuary, according to a release from the church.

