Mobile Ag Lab visits Arendtsville
Mark Kline, teacher on the mobile ag lab, shows students in Ashly Wilkinson’s fourth grade class soybeans used in an experiment they did in the mobile ag lab on Tuesday at Upper Adams Intermediate School. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

Upper Adams School District students received a visit from the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau’s Mobile Agriculture Education Science Lab on Tuesday.

It was the eighth annual visit by the mobile classroom, in which a certified teacher conducts science experiments related to agriculture, the environment, biotechnology, and food, according to Upper Adams Intermediate School fourth-grader teacher Ashly Wilkinson.

