Upper Adams School District students received a visit from the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau’s Mobile Agriculture Education Science Lab on Tuesday.
It was the eighth annual visit by the mobile classroom, in which a certified teacher conducts science experiments related to agriculture, the environment, biotechnology, and food, according to Upper Adams Intermediate School fourth-grader teacher Ashly Wilkinson.
“It is made possible by donations from local farmers and agriculture related businesses. We also hold a yearly paint night activity for our families that raise funds for it,” said Wilkinson.
The lab “is a 40-foot mobile classroom that travels across the state of Pennsylvania bringing an interactive field trip style experience directly to schools and students in grades K-8. The Mobile Ag Lab is equipped with over 30 STEM-based science experiments and lessons, a certified teacher, and all the supplies needed for a hands-on learning experience,” according to the Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture Foundation website.
“While on our lab, students work cooperatively to solve a problem as they form a hypothesis, collect data and draw conclusions while focusing on the scientific method. Each lesson on the Mobile Ag Lab focuses on increasing student knowledge on the importance of agriculture and its impact on their daily lives,” information on the website reads.
