Adams County
A free, open to the public, outdoor fly-casting workshop, sponsored by the local Adams County Trout Unlimited (ACTU) chapter, will be held Sept. 21, 6–7 p.m. at the Adams County Conservation District Building, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.
————
Acapella singing with Torch of Faith Quartet is being held at Sonlight Christian Fellowship, 563 Brickyard Road, New Oxford, Sunday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m. Public welcome.
————
PEO Chapter BL of Gettysburg will host a turkey and ham dinner at Hickory Bridge Farm Restaurant, 96 Hickory Bridge Road, Orrtanna, Thursday, Oct. 27, at 12 p.m. Price per person of $40 includes tax, gratuity, and light entertainment. Advance reservations required by Oct. 12. For more information, call Jo at 717-451-8272.
————
The Adams County Farmers Market, 108 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, is open Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October with free parking accessible from North Stratton Street.
————
The YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County is sponsoring a bus trip to the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., Oct. 10. Departure from the YWCA is 8:30 a.m.; scheduled return by 8 p.m. Cost is $50; register by calling 717-334-9171, ext. 0. For more information, call Nancy at 717-334-9171, ext. 115, or nlilley@ywcagettysburg.org.
————
Historic Gettysburg Adams County (HGAC) Educational Speakers Series will present a talk by Deb McCauslin on veterans of the U.S. Colored Troops from this area. This free lecture will be on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the G.A.R. Hall, 53 E. Middle St., Gettysburg. Doors open at 7 p.m.; presentation starts at 7:30 p.m. No reservations needed. Handicapped accessible.
————
YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County and Seminary Ridge Museum are sponsoring a Unity Walk Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. featuring museum historians Peter Miele and Codie Eash. View the art depicting the campus. Event is free to the public and the first 75 participants will receive a T-shirt. Meet at the seminary museum for the walk.
Bendersville
Girlfriends will meet at the Elkhorn on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 5:30 p.m. Program by Doris.
Biglerville
Old Tyme Bingo, sponsored by American Legion Post 262 Ladies Auxiliary, will be held Sept. 16, at the American Legion Woods Pavilion. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; bingo starts at 7 p.m. All cash prizes, all paper cards, and door prizes. Refreshments available for purchase. BYOB. For more information, call Erma at 717 586-1808.
————
Biglerville High School Homecoming Parade is Friday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m. Parade starts at the Biglerville Fire Hall and and ends at Musselman Stadium along Main Street. The crowning of the homecoming king and queen at 6:20 p.m.
————
Biglerville High School Class of 1960 will meet at 1 p.m. for lunch on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Gettysburg Family Restaurant. Let Nancy know if you can attend for seating purposes; 717-359-9514 or e-mail, nctyler@embarqmail.com.
Bonneauville
St. Joseph the Worker Church will start its Chicken Potpie Dinners Sunday, Sept. 25, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Take out only. Bring your own containers, no glass.
————
St. Joseph the Worker Church 19th Annual Golf Tournament, four-person Scramble, $55 per golfer, $220 per team, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 8 a.m. Shot Gun Start, at Meadowbrook Golf Course, Gettysburg. To register or for more information, contact Jeff Small at 717-334-8542 or the church at 717-334-2510.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg High School Class of 1955 will meet for lunch on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 12 noon, at Gettysburg Family Restaurant, York Road.
————
Gettysburg VFW Friday special is chicken alfredo, salad, garlic bread, and dessert. Menu also available. Kitchen open 5-7:30 p.m.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1963 will hold a social at Hoss’s on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 11:30 a.m. Spouses and guests are welcome.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1950 will meet for lunch at the Hunterstown Diner on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 12:30 p.m. All class members, spouses and guests are urged to attend.
————
Gettysburg VFW Post 15 Auxiliary is having a chicken BBQ fundraiser Oct. 8 at the Adams County Farmers Market. Cost is $12; includes half chicken, baked potato, applesauce and a dinner roll. To order, call Linda at 717-398-7119, Cindy at 717-487-9131 or Donna at 570-971-7877. Pre-sale pickup 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Deadline for orders is Sept. 26.
————
The Gettysburg American Legion Riders will hold their fourth annual Ride to End Childhood Cancer event at American Legion Post 202, 528 E. Middle St., Sunday, Sept. 25, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to benefit Blake Bumbaugh. Registration at 9 a.m., cost is $20 donation. To make a donation, make checks payable to Post 202 American Legion Riders, with “End Childhood Cancer” in the memo line, and send it to the Legion or just stop by the event to deliver it.
————
The Gettysburg Fire Department will host an Open House on Sunday, Sept. 25, 1-4 p.m. The theme is Fire Prevention Passport to Safety with over 20 interactive stations. Those who get nine stamps on a passport will be entered in a drawing for cash prizes. Age groups are child through third grade, and fourth through 12th grade. All ages welcome.
————
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at Laurel Lake parking lot near beach at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, to walk in the area. The cookout will be at 11 a.m. Bring your own meat to grill, rolls, condiments, drinks, paper products, and, if you like, a dish to share. If you have questions, call 717-339-9389.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host bingo Sunday, Sept. 25. Doors open at 12 noon; bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Progressive and guaranteed jackpots, 20 regular games, and small games of chance. Limited food menu. Call Dawn at 717-677-8029 for more information.
Idaville
A rummage and food sale will be held at Idaville United Brethren Church, 3590 Carlisle Road, Gardners, Sept. 22-24 to benefit its missions program; Thursday and Friday, Sept. 22-23, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday is “a dollar a bag day,” 8–11 a.m.
Littlestown
The Littlestown High School Class of 1959 will hold its 63rd class reunion on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Hoss’s Restaurant, 1180 Carlisle St., Hanover. Gather at 11 a.m. All classmates and former classmates are invited. Call Jack at 717-359-4394 for information.
McKnightstown
The annual anniversary covered dish picnic for Flohr’s Lutheran Church is Sunday, Sept. 18, 1 p.m. Meat and beverages will be provided. Games for all ages. For more information, call 717-642-9233 or 717-334-4293.
————
St. John’s UCC will host a bake, yard, rummage sale Saturday, Sept. 17, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Breakfast and lunch sandwiches for purchase.
New Oxford
Monthly turkey dinner with dessert, $10, take out only, will be Sunday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, behind the church, 106 Carlisle St., with handicap entrance at 101 N. Peters St. Dinner will be held on the third Sunday each month until spring. Thrift store open during dinner.
Orrtanna
Orrtanna Area Adams County Fish and Game Association chicken and crab legs dinner is Saturday, Sept. 24. Reservations required by Sept. 18. Call Steve at 717-642-8496 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.