Over many years, WellSpan has been a staunch supporter of the Gettysburg Inner Loop (GIL), a network of multi-use trails.
Most recently, WellSpan awarded another $5,000 to Healthy Adams Bicycle-Pedestrian Inc. (HABPI) for the GIL.
In 2021, they provided a $25,000 grant.
“Their sustained support of the GIL goes back to 2007,” a HABPI release reads.
Several Gettysburg Hospital presidents have supported efforts to increase physical activity such as walking and bicycling, including past presidents Dr. Kevin Moser, Jane Hyde and current President Michael Cogliano, according to a HABPI release.
HABPI is dedicated to developing active transportation.
“Active transportation (bicycling and walking) is a health remedy. It is when we use our personal muscles and calories as we go from A to B. This improves our personal health; air quality; commercial business support; and livability of our county. We especially aim our efforts at our youngest, who we don’t want to saddle with poor health due to sedentary lifestyles,” HABPI member Tom Jolin is quoted as saying in the release.
Sedentary lifestyles cause overweight and obesity problems. According to the 2022 WellSpan Health Needs Assessment, 82% of Adams County residents suffer from this health condition. Further, the report indicates only 16% of Adams Countians exercised 30 minutes or more in the last five days.
“We don’t want to pass these problems on to our children and grandkids,” said Jolin.
HABPI treats the health problem with optimism, that it can and will be solved. There is good reason for this optimism when looing at the dedicated organizations doing outstanding work, according to the release.
Gettysburg Borough is working on the GIL. The borough’s effort is supported by funders that believe likewise, including WellSpan, Adams County Community Foundation, and Robert Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust, to name of few.
“HABPI is grateful to be on the same page with them,” the release reads.
Older people remember the good old days when one would bicycle to school, work, ball practice, etc. Such healthy times are coming back as the bicycle culture continues to revive.
Progress is being made, according to Jolin, who says he is especially grateful to WellSpan for its leadership, and also noting increased bicycling and walking equal better health.
