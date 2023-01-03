Bikes

Shown is the Susan Naugle Bridge, which WellSpan helped fund a couple of years ago. It is an example of WellSpan’s longtime support of ventures important to the community. (Submitted Photo)

Over many years, WellSpan has been a staunch supporter of the Gettysburg Inner Loop (GIL), a network of multi-use trails.

Most recently, WellSpan awarded another $5,000 to Healthy Adams Bicycle-Pedestrian Inc. (HABPI) for the GIL.

