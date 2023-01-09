HD Entertainment, the area’s only all-female, award-winning DJ company announced a new media partner, Susquehanna Style Magazine.
Central PA Wedding Shows (CPAWS) will host five wedding shows in the next two months and plans to give away over $50K in cash and prizes, according to a release from the wedding show host.
“Partnering with Susquehanna Style, CPAWS is able to connect with more local couples and bring them face to face with the area’s best wedding vendors in all categories. CPAWS aims to connect couples with the most professional and reputable vendors in our area who can create their wedding vision,” said Heather Dino-Laughman, owner of HD Entertainment and executive producer of Central PA Wedding Shows.
Central PA Wedding Shows are not your typical convention center ballrooms packed with over 100 vendors. Taking a venue-based, boutique approach, Dino-Laughman and her team of ladies invite professional, well-respected fellow wedding vendors from every category imaginable to meet for an afternoon at select venues throughout the area. Each show hosts only 20-30 vendors in total. A smaller show may mean less vendors, but the vendors are of high quality, so securing any of them is guaranteed to be a win for your wedding day. This smaller approach allows for quality conversations in the absence of an overwhelming need to get through the whole show in a short amount of time.
Central PA Wedding Shows will stagger start times to keep crowds low and lines short. CPAWS does not require couples to remain on site for the entire show, live-streaming drawings at the end of the show for a more relaxed experience.
With over $50K in cash and prizes available to couples in attendance, tickets are selling fast, according to the release. Each show will not only feature individual vendor prizes from each booth but also a $500 cash prize. At the conclusion of the Gettysburg show on March 26, one lucky couple will also gain $1,000 to use towards their wedding day. The first 50 couples to register for each show will also receive a set of free wedding bands courtesy of Bridal Registry.
Shows include The Ballroom in Broadway in Hanover on Feb. 19; The Carlisle Ribbon Mill on Feb. 26; The Englewood (Hershey) on March 12; The Yorktowne Hotel on March 19; and The Historic Round Barn, Biglerville, just outside Gettysburg, on March 26.
All shows run 12-3 p.m. with two or three time slots available for tickets. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.centralpaweddingshows.com. CPAWS is also available on Facebook and Instagram at @centralpaweddingshows where you can find a list of vendors for all shows and have your chance to win your tickets. Check out the social media channels for additional contests and prizes.
For more information, contact Central PA Wedding Shows at 717-850-0460, on Facebook or Instagram, or by emailing ido@centralpaweddingshows.com.
About HD Entertainment
HD Entertainment is the area’s only all-female, award-winning DJ company built on attention to detail, affordable pricing, flexible payments, and ensuring fun at every event they host. Call 717-850-0460 or visit hdentertainmentdj.com to check availability and rates.
About Central PA Wedding Shows
Central PA Wedding Shows are boutique, venue-based wedding shows showcasing the area’s best vendors in an inviting environment where couples can have a quality discussion about their big day. With thousands of dollars in vendor and cash prizes, tickets and vendor spaces are both limited. Find @centralpaweddingshows on Facebook and Instagram for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.