HD Entertainment, the area’s only all-female, award-winning DJ company announced a new media partner, Susquehanna Style Magazine.

Central PA Wedding Shows (CPAWS) will host five wedding shows in the next two months and plans to give away over $50K in cash and prizes, according to a release from the wedding show host.

