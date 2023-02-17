Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), an always-fatal and untreatable neurological disease affecting white-tailed deer and elk, continues to expand across Pennsylvania.

But it’s not going unchallenged. Several research initiatives launching this year aim to increase understanding of CWD and develop tools to confront it, according to a Pa. Game Commission release.

