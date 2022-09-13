The 36th Annual Friends of Legal Services Book Sale will kick off Friday at 9 a.m. at its new location, the former Burlington Coat Factory space in the Chambersburg Mall, according to a release from the organization.
“You will love our new location,” said Ellen Gigliotti, the group’s president. “This larger space means that we will have 70 more tables, filled with wonderful books, than in previous years. There is also ample parking, and a food truck will be serving food and drinks throughout most of the sale. Please come to the sale and load up on bargain books of all types!”
The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Sept. 16; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17; and 12-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.
“The sale will offer not only tens of thousands of books, but also artwork, CDs (including audio books), DVDs, sheet music, puzzles, board games, rare books, and collector’s items. Standard small paperbacks are just 50 cents. Larger paperbacks are priced individually,” the release reads.
Rare books and collector’s items will be sold by silent auction, with bidding closing at 5 p.m. Saturday.
“We have an especially fine collection of rare books and collector’s item this year,” said Gigliotti.
The sale will have tables full of mysteries, novels, science fiction, romance novels, children’s books, young adult books, cookbooks, histories, literature, poetry, biographies, Bibles, books on religion, Christian romance, Civil War books, art, architecture, supernatural, humor, Westerns, Americana, military, do-it-yourself, home improvement, nature, hobbies, needlework, pets, politics, opinion, science, education, large print, travel, world cultures, foreign language, medicine and health, business, reference, and many other categories, all sorted by topic to make them easy to find, according to the release.
“We have a particularly large number of histories, foreign language books, and books on quilting this year,” said Gigliotti.
On Sunday, Bargain Bag Day, patrons will be able to fill a grocery sack with books of their choice for just $5. After three grocery sacks, the fourth is free. There are usually tens of thousands of books still available on Sunday.
The sale is possible because of the work of nearly a hundred volunteers who collected, sorted, and priced books all year, and the many local businesses that served as collection sites.
F&M Trust, the law firm of DiLoreto, Cosentino, and Bolinger, Kegerreis Outdoor Advertising, M&T Bank, Orrstown Bank, and Volvo Construction Equipment are sponsors of the sale, having provided generous financial support for it, according to the release.
“Proceeds of the sale help provide legal services to local low-income residents and victims of domestic violence,” the release reads.
