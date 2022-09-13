The 36th Annual Friends of Legal Services Book Sale will kick off Friday at 9 a.m. at its new location, the former Burlington Coat Factory space in the Chambersburg Mall, according to a release from the organization.

“You will love our new location,” said Ellen Gigliotti, the group’s president. “This larger space means that we will have 70 more tables, filled with wonderful books, than in previous years. There is also ample parking, and a food truck will be serving food and drinks throughout most of the sale. Please come to the sale and load up on bargain books of all types!”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.