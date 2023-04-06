Adams County

The Gettysburg Library will continue it closure through Monday, April 10, to complete sewer line repairs, with hopes of reopening Tuesday, April 11. Continue to check the library webpage, www.adamslibrary.org, or social media, or call 717-334-5716 for automated announcements. Branch libraries in Biglerville, Carroll Valley, East Berlin, Littlestown and New Oxford will be open during their respective regularly scheduled hours.

