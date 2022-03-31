With spring migration beginning the South Mountain Audubon Society is sponsoring a hike on Saturday, April 9 at Mary Ann Furnace Trail in Codorus State Park, according to a release from the society.
The walk, led by Evan Vaeth, will commence at 8 a.m.; 1060 Black Rock Road, Hanover, will get hikers to the vicinity of the trail, if using GPS.
“Due to the limited parking facilities at the trailhead, some may need to park at the Black Rock Flats Boat Launch (less than 1 mile away) and do a very short carpool to the trailhead. Please meet at the trailhead parking area, and, if carpooling is necessary, you will be directed to the other parking area where transportation will be provided back to the trailhead,” the release reads.
There will be some slight inclines and some uneven terrain. Hiking boots are recommended and bug repellent might be needed, according to the release.
The walk is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.