If any community knows the value of working together, caring for our neighbors and healing side-by-side, we venture to think the Gettysburg and Adams County community has a strong history of doing just this. In a clinical framework, group work could be considered a way to provide help while seeking support, learn together on various topics, and some days, to just be part of a community and perhaps have a little fun. RSG is excited to share our Center for Families group offerings.

The Incredible Years Preschool and School Age Program. This is an evidence-based program that includes activities for children and parents. This program runs weekly, with the parent group and children’s group happening at the same time. While the activities are different, they are coordinated to facilitate lessons and fun activities. The children learn about problem-solving, doing their best in school, understanding feelings, positive coping skills and how to make and keep friends. Their parents are learning how to support this at home. Some topics covered in the parenting group include effective limit-setting, effective communication skills, emotional regulation skills and promoting social skills. This program is for families with children ages 3-8 years old.

Submitted by Clare O’Brien, clinical director, Respective Solutions Group, which is providing families in Adams County with community resources and evidence-based programming.

