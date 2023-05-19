If any community knows the value of working together, caring for our neighbors and healing side-by-side, we venture to think the Gettysburg and Adams County community has a strong history of doing just this. In a clinical framework, group work could be considered a way to provide help while seeking support, learn together on various topics, and some days, to just be part of a community and perhaps have a little fun. RSG is excited to share our Center for Families group offerings.
The Incredible Years Preschool and School Age Program. This is an evidence-based program that includes activities for children and parents. This program runs weekly, with the parent group and children’s group happening at the same time. While the activities are different, they are coordinated to facilitate lessons and fun activities. The children learn about problem-solving, doing their best in school, understanding feelings, positive coping skills and how to make and keep friends. Their parents are learning how to support this at home. Some topics covered in the parenting group include effective limit-setting, effective communication skills, emotional regulation skills and promoting social skills. This program is for families with children ages 3-8 years old.
For families with younger children, the CFF provides The Incredible Years Baby/Toddler group. This group meets weekly and focuses on the importance of play and connection. All activities are done together, with parents and babies together. We focus on floor time, sharing ideas, and playing. This is another evidence-based program aimed at encouraging language, social and emotional development, as well as parents supporting each other while their toddlers grow in confidence and independence.
Familias Unidas is a group specifically designated for parents of teenagers. This group is provided entirely in Spanish and focuses on topics relevant to raising teenagers with supportive and assertive parenting. Familias Unidas is evidence-based and lead by trained facilitators. Some topics covered are communication, limit-setting, personal and relationship safety, and risks related to substance use and abuse. Family sessions run co-current with the groups to help families implement skills.
At the Center for Families, we want to extend our admiration and respect for those who step-up and provide safety and stability for children. Toward this end, we host a kinship support group for grandparents, aunts, uncles, friends that provide care for children not biologically theirs. The purpose of this group is to present relevant information (on development, strategies, resources) and provide a forum for adults to learn and share their experiences. As a support group, we do not utilize a set curriculum, and seek ideas from participants for topics. This group runs bi-weekly.
As in all our efforts, group services are provided in English, Spanish or bilingually. Reach out to us for more information or to make a referral. We look forward to hearing from you.
Submitted by Clare O’Brien, clinical director, Respective Solutions Group, which is providing families in Adams County with community resources and evidence-based programming.
