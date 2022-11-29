The unique aroma of gingerbread will greet visitors at the Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) 13th Annual Gingerbread Celebration & Holiday Mart on Friday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to an ACAC release.
Admission to see the gingerbread houses, which range from large intricate structures to charming, simple creations, is free for children with a $1 donation requested for adults. Kennie’s Market and the Gettysburg Chocolate Market are major sponsors for the event at the Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg.
The public is invited to vote with dollars for its favorites either in person or online at adamarts.org. Houses with the most dollars win cash prizes for the bakers. A new prize was added this year for the young baker whose house earns the most cash.
Think one of the houses would look great at your house? You can take one home when you are high bidder in the Gingerbread House Online Auction at biddingowl.com. No room for a house but would like to support ACAC’s community arts programs? Be high bidder, donate the house, and volunteers will deliver it to a school, care facility, or charity just in time for the holidays.
Shop at the holiday mart, featuring handmade gifts by 15 local artists and craftspeople. The mart also features a gift basket silent auction with presents for everyone on your list. Enjoy free children’s activities with prizes, a bake sale with tasty treats, and a 50/50 cash raffle.
The celebration is being held in conjunction with the Gettysburg Christmas Festival. On Saturday only, you may park and hop a shuttle bus, departing every 20 minutes, at either HACC Gettysburg Campus or the Gettysburg Rec Park. The bus will drop you off at the Arts Education Center, Stop #7. Find out all about the wonderful schedule of activities Main Street has planned at www.mainstreetgettysburg.org.
