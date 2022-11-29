acac

A happy hound in its gingerbread house brought smiles to last year’s Gingerbread Celebration & Holiday Mart attendees. See a fresh batch of gingerbread houses and vote for your favorite at this year’s mart on Friday, Dec.2, and Saturday., Dec. 3, at the Arts Education Center, Gettysburg. (Submitted Photo)

The unique aroma of gingerbread will greet visitors at the Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) 13th Annual Gingerbread Celebration & Holiday Mart on Friday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to an ACAC release.

Admission to see the gingerbread houses, which range from large intricate structures to charming, simple creations, is free for children with a $1 donation requested for adults. Kennie’s Market and the Gettysburg Chocolate Market are major sponsors for the event at the Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg.

