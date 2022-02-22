Artists and food vendors can register until April 1 to take part in the Art in the Park event sponsored by the Carroll County Arts Council (CACC)
Conducted annually for nearly 40 years, the event is planned rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 4 at the city hall in Westminster, Md., 1838 Emerald Hill Lane.
CACC welcomes handmade items such as jewelry, fiber, ceramics, glass, small prints and paintings, upcycled works, books, woodwork, toys, soaps, candles, baskets, jams, and baked goods, according to a release from the organization.
“No buy and resell items permitted. Groups such as guilds or clubs are welcome to exhibit together. Participating as a group enables artists to share the cost and staffing of their display area,” the release reads.
Each artist receives a 10-square-foot tent space.
“Local restaurants, service organizations, and other food purveyors are also encouraged to register and participate as a food vendor,” according to the release.
Registration is $100 per artist or vendor, with CCAC members receiving a $10 discount.
A registration form is at CarrollCountyArtsCouncil.org. Information is available at 410-848-7272 or from Visual Arts and Education Coordinator Moriah Tyler by email at Moriah@CarrollCountyArtsCouncil.org.
