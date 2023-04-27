The state Senate Wednesday approved a bill introduced by Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33) that would help protect Pennsylvania senior citizens from financial exploitation, according to a release issued by Senate Republican Communications Office.

“Financial exploitation is the fastest growing form of elder abuse in Pennsylvania,” Mastriano said. “Senate Bill 137 ensures older residents are aware of new and emerging trends used by criminals.”

