The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) recently shared the federal income eligibility guidelines for free and reduced-price school meals and free milk for the coming school year, according to a PDE release.
Schools and other institutions and facilities use the guidelines to determine eligibility for the National School Lunch Program, the School Breakfast Program, the Special Milk Program for Children, the Child and Adult Care Food Program, and the Summer Food Service Program, according to the release.
As schools begin to transition from use of nationwide waivers, which in the 2021-2022 school year included the option to serve free meals for all students, the importance of determining individual student eligibility is vital to ensure eligible students receive school meals at reduced or no cost.
“Offering free and reduced meals and free milk is a major way schools provide for their students. Keeping students fed means they can focus on learning in the classroom instead of having to think about where their next meal might come from,” said Vonda Ramp, state director of Child Nutrition Programs.
To apply, households receiving benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) need only include the SNAP or TANF case number on their application, according to the release.
Households enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) may qualify for free or reduced-price school meals and should complete a Household Meal Benefit Application. Other households can find more information on the commonwealth’s COMPASS website.
The following annual income eligibility guidelines are effective until further notice:
Family size of one person - with an income up to $17,667 may qualify for free meals or milk; income of $17,668-$25,142 may qualify for reduce priced meals; over $25,143 not eligible.
Two people - up to $23,803 may qualify for free meals or milk; 23,804-$33,874 may qualify for reduce priced meals; over $33,875 not eligible.
Three people - up to $29,939 may qualify for free meals or milk; $29,940 to $42,606 may qualify for reduce priced meals; and over $42,607 not eligible.
Four people - up to $36,075 may qualify for free meals or milk; $36,076-$51,338 may qualify for reduce priced meals; over $51,339 not eligible.
Five people - up to $42,211 may qualify for free meals or milk; $42,212-$60,070 may qualify for reduce priced meals; over $60,071 not eligible.
Six people - up to $48,347 may qualify for free meals or milk; $48,348-$68,802 may qualify for reduce priced meals; over $68,803 not eligible.
Seven people - up to $54,483 may qualify for free meals or milk; $54,484-$77,534 may qualify for reduce priced meals; over $77,535 not eligible.
Eight people - up to $60,619 may qualify for free meals or milk; $60,620-$86,266 may qualify for reduce priced meals; over $86,267 not eligible.
In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity, according to the release.
Program information may be made available in languages other than English. People with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at 202-720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339.
To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online, from any USDA office, by calling 866-632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:
Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410
Fax: 833-256-1665 or 202-90-7442
Email: program.intake@usda.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.