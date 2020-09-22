Fairfield
Iron Springs Brethren in Christ Church, 855 Iron Springs Road, will hold a yard sale in the church parking lot from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday Sept. 26. Call the church office at 717-642-5492 for more information.
