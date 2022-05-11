An event Friday is to include opportunities to create arts and crafts items while supporting the Mt. Tabor Memorial Day parade.
Small Town America Arts and Crafts Day is planned at Under the Horizon, 2650 Biglerville Road, according to a release.
Today, May 12, is the final day to purchase tickets.
Two sessions, 4-5 p.m. and another from 5:30-6:30 p.m., are to be offered.
Tickets are required at $5 per person and can be purchased at the business or PrayerThumbprint.com.
Each session is to be limited to 30 participants. Children must be accompanied by a ticketed adult.
“This event will offer lots of themed arts and crafts - you pick and choose,” the release reads.
Attendees are encouraged to participate in a follow-up Memorial Day parade to show their American creations.
The Mt. Tabor Cemetery Association Memorial Day Parade and Service are planned for Friday, May 27, beginning at 6 p.m. Participants are to line up by 5:45 p.m. at the Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church on Big Hill Road in Mt. Tabor. From there, the parade will process to the cemetery, where a service is planned.
Information is available at info@underthehorizon.net or 717-752-4593.
