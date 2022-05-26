The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Mark Beauchat’s office as of May 18.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Jordan Myers, 25, of Emmitsburg, Md., was charged with one count each of driving with a BAC of .08%-.10%, driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, driving with suspended registration, and driving without a license Feb. 26, in Cumberland Township. The case was waived to county court.
Lacey Hawke, 23, of Klingerstown, was charged with exceeding the speed limit by 11 mph in a 65 mph zone and three counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Jan. 5, in Cumberland Township. The case was waived to county court.
Brookes Garmon, 25, of Gratz, was charged with one count each of use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing a small amount of marijuana Jan. 5, in Cumberland Township. The case was waived to county court.
Kevin Cruz, 24, of Richmond, Va., was charged with one count each of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, exceeding the speed limit by 23 mph in a 65 mph zone, and two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Dec. 26, 2021, in Cumberland Township. The case was waived to county court.
Kimberly Wolford, 41, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of unsafe driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a BAC of .16% or higher, and four counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Feb. 12, in Franklin Township. The case was waived to county court.
Anthony Rodriguez-Espino, of Baltimore, Md., was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, driving with a suspended or revoked license, exceeding the maximum speed limit by 19 mph, and following another vehicle too closely April 2, in Liberty Township. The case was waived to county court.
T.J. Spangler, 28, of Thomasville, was charged with one count each of driving with a BAC of .08%-.10% and driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Oct. 2, 2021, in Franklin Township. The case was waived to county court.
Tabetha Forsythe, 27, of Fairfield, was charged with one count of careless driving and three counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Feb. 9, in Franklin Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jacob Martin, 38, of Orrtanna, was charged with one count of disorderly conduct Feb. 28, in Franklin Township. The case was held for county court.
Brandon Sanchez, 28, of Chambersburg, was charged with one count of harassment Feb. 26, in Carroll Valley. The case was waived to county court.
