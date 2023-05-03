Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) is hosting its annual May Blaze event May 7 at Camp Happy Valley, 50 Girl Scout Road, Fairfield, according to a GSHPA release.
This yearly festival, which is open for all families, celebrates the vibrancy of life and helps to kick off the changing of the seasons.
This year’s theme is Quest for Adventure. Attendees can travel back to an alternate past where magic abounds and technology is unveiling new innovations, according to the release. Get ready to quest around camp in the outdoors as you seek to complete challenges and try hands-on problem-solving. Participants will move through various stations and complete activities to gain quest markers.
“We invite attendees to dress in Renaissance gear, fairy dress, pirates, princesses, Halloween costumes, etc. Camp Happy Valley is a rustic camp environment, so please wear comfortable shoes and clothing for this outdoor event,” the release reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.