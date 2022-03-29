Local law enforcement agencies from Adams, Lancaster, and York counties are joining Pennsylvania State Police and over 300 other municipal agencies to conduct a statewide targeted aggressive-driving enforcement wave through April 24, according to a Center for Traffic Safety release.
“The goal of targeted enforcement is to reduce the number of aggressive driving related crashes, injuries, and deaths on roadways throughout the state. Any aggressive driver stopped by police will receive a ticket,” the release reads.
The enforcement wave will focus on distracted driving, speeding and work zone awareness, according to the release.
“Motorists exhibiting other unsafe behaviors such as driving too fast for conditions, following too closely, or other aggressive actions will also be cited,” the release reads.
The enforcement is part of Pennsylvania’s Highway Safety Program and is funded by part of PennDOT’s investment of federal funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), according to the release.
For more information on aggressive driving, visit https://www.penndot.pa.gov/TravelInPA/Safety/TrafficSafetyAndDriverTopics/Pages/Aggressive-Driving.aspx.
