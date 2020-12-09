The Gettysburg Civil War Roundtable is announced its annual award for the best book published on the Gettysburg Campaign in 2019 goes to Cory M. Pfarr for his work, “Longstreet At Gettysburg: A Critical Reassessment,” published by McFarland & Company of Jefferson, North Carolina.
Pfarr is a summa cum laude graduate of Towson University, Towson, Md., with a bachelor of science degree in history, according to the roundtable release. After working as an analyst with the National Security Agency (NSA) at Fort George G. Meade, Pfarr has become a historian for the same agency.
