It’s not too late to get your share of the Kiwanis Holiday Nut Sale, but time is running out. There is a good supply of all the old favorites as well as two new offerings – 12-oz. bags of roasted and salted cashews for $12 and 4-oz. pecan logs for $5.

The 10-oz. packages of cinnamon glazed pecans, 12-oz. chocolate covered pecans and 8-oz. caramel clusters are again available for $10. The price of the popular 16-oz. bags of pecan pieces is still $14, and the large seven-way assorted gift tin, which offers a bit of everything, will still cost $35.

