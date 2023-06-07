As the final resting place for those who served in the Armed Forces of the United States and their families, Gettysburg National Cemetery provides an atmosphere of peace, calm, tranquility, and reverence where individuals can quietly visit, contemplate, and reflect upon the significance of the contributions made to the nation by those interred in this sacred space, according to a National Park Service release.
“After an in-depth review of regulations and policy, Gettysburg National Military Park is clarifying information related to special events in Gettysburg National Cemetery, which is administered by the park,” the release reads.
In alignment with federal regulations, conducting a special event or demonstration, whether spontaneous or organized, is prohibited except on officially designated dates with historic and commemorative significance. Committal services are excluded from this restriction.
The dates that official commemorative events are allowed in the Gettysburg National Cemetery under the current superintendent are: Armed Forces Day, third Saturday in May; Memorial Day, last Monday of May; Flag Day, June 14; Battle Anniversary, July 1 to 3; Independence Day, July 4; National POW/MIA Recognition Day, third Friday in September ; Veterans Day, Nov. 11; National Cemetery Dedication Day, Nov. 19 ; Remembrance Day, closest Saturday in November to Dedication Day; and Pearl Harbor Day, Dec. 7 .
“Special events in the national cemetery must be sponsored or co-sponsored by the park, consistent with applicable legislation, and maintain the solemn atmosphere of the national cemetery,” the release reads.
These regulations constitute a change to what has been allowed in the past.
“Our staff is available to work with the public to determine if a proposed activity can be held in the national cemetery and, if not, whether it could be held in an alternate location in the park,” the release reads.
