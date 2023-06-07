As the final resting place for those who served in the Armed Forces of the United States and their families, Gettysburg National Cemetery provides an atmosphere of peace, calm, tranquility, and reverence where individuals can quietly visit, contemplate, and reflect upon the significance of the contributions made to the nation by those interred in this sacred space, according to a National Park Service release.

“After an in-depth review of regulations and policy, Gettysburg National Military Park is clarifying information related to special events in Gettysburg National Cemetery, which is administered by the park,” the release reads.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.