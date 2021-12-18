The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display regarding the Route 116 (Fairfield Road) bridge replacement project. This project is located over a tributary to Willoughby Run in Cumberland Township, approximately two miles west of Gettysburg.
This project is located over a tributary to Willoughby Run in Cumberland Township, approximately two miles west of Gettysburg, according to a PennDOT release. The purpose of this project is to replace the bridge and provide a safe and efficient crossing of Route 116 over the tributary.
