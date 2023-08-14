Hope Walks announced its strong financial health and ongoing accountability and transparency earned a Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator, according to a release from the organization.
This rating designates Hope Walks as an official “Give with Confidence” charity, indicating the organization is using donations effectively, based on Charity Navigator’s criteria.
Charity Navigator is America’s largest and most-used independent charity evaluator, according to the release. Since 2001, they have been an unbiased and trusted source of information for more than 11 million donors annually.
Charity Navigator analyzes nonprofit performance based on four key indicators, referred to as beacons. Nonprofits can earn scores for the Impact and Results, Accountability and Finance, Culture and Community, and Leadership and Adaptability beacons. Hope Walks earned a score of 100%, according to the release.
“We are delighted to provide Hope Walks with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence,” said Michael Thatcher, president and chief executive officer of Charity Navigator. “The Four-Star Rating is the highest possible rating an organization can achieve. We are eager to see the good work that Hope Walks is able to accomplish in the years ahead.”
“Our Four-Star Charity Navigator is further validation that our supporters can trust our commitment to good governance and financial health,” said Hope Walks President and Co-founder Scott Reichenbach. “We hope that it will introduce our work to new supporters who can help us advance our mission to heal kids born with clubfoot and share the love of Jesus Christ.”
This year, Hope Walks plans to enroll more than 9,000 kids in treatment. In December 2022, Hope Walks crossed a significant milestone of enrolling more than 150,000 children and is now already above 155,000.
Hope Walks’ rating and other information about charitable giving are available free of charge on charitynavigator.org.
Hope Walks grew out of an existing clubfoot program that began in 2006 and became independent in 2019. We partner with more than 170 clinics in 15 Latin American and African countries. We pair quality clubfoot treatment with compassionate care from counselors (parent advisors), empowering local healthcare workers and educating parents and caregivers. Hope Walks is a nonprofit public charity with a four-star Charity Navigator rating, Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency, Certified Transparent by Excellence in Giving, and accredited by the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability.
