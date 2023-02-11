Adams County

Join the Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County for a winter hike Sunday, Feb 19, 1:30 p.m. at the Gettysburg National Military Park Amphitheater. Park at the amphitheater on West Confederate Avenue. Walk/hike on the equestrian trail and Confederate Avenue, about two miles; can be extended by walking to the observation tower. Hikes are held rain or shine except for severe weather. Email questions to jgastley2@wellspan.org or check facebook.com/healthyadamscounty.

