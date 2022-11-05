Rev. Dr. Randall Huber will speak at the Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast Monday, Nov. 7, at the Apple Bin Grille and Bakery, Arendtsville Road, Biglerville.
After 40 years at the Chapel Hill Church of God, Huber will appear with his guitar ready to sing and explain the Gospel. A graduate of Western Ontario University, Huber was awarded his doctorate after graduate study at the Anderson School of Theology in Anderson, Indiana. He and his wife, Susan, reside in Gardners and have two grown sons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.