Salsa on the Square is set for Friday, Sept. 30, 5:30-11 p.m., in downtown Gettysburg.
Sponsored by Project Gettysburg-León (PGL), the event will observe 38 years of Gettysburg’s Sister City relationship with León, Nicaragua, according to a release issued from Gettysburg College.
Salsa on the Square is a featured event for Hispanic Heritage Month which recognizes the heritage of the 62 million Latino people in the United States. This event will celebrate the contributions of local Latino people in Adams County, according to the release.
Gettysburg Mayor Rita Frealing will issue a proclamation declaring Sept. 30 to be Hispanic Heritage Day in Gettysburg.
The dance will take place in the first block of Carlisle Street, which will be closed from Lincoln Square to the railroad tracks.
“This year, the dance will feature the Latino music of PA Mambo Orquesta [this is the correct spelling]. DJ Solalinde will be on hand to play dance music between the sets and before the dance begins,” the release reads.
Co-sponsoring the event this year is Waldo’s and Company, which will also host the band Heads or Tails Experience 8-10 p.m. on its stage.
Local food vendors will include Casa de la Cultura, the Latinx Clubs of Gettysburg and Upper Adams High School, and local food trucks, according to the release. Vida Charter School and Gettysburg College students will organize games and activities for children. The Gigantona, a large Nicaraguan folk doll and her consort, Pedro, will again make an appearance.
The event is partially funded through grants from the WellSpan Health, Rice Fruit Company, the Nancy Cushing-Daniels Funds, and the Office of Student Activities and Greek Life at Gettysburg College. The Center for Public Service at Gettysburg College is a major contributor.
To learn more about Project Gettysburg-León and its projects in Nicaragua and its student and community delegations, see http://www.Gettysburg-leon.org.
