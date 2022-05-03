Adams County
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is kicking off a National Day of Service across the United States on May 7. Jumping the Gun volunteers from Gettysburg VFW Post 15 will gather at Evergreen Cemetery on Friday, May 6, 8 a.m. to 12 noon, to spruce the Adams County veterans’ area, removing weeds, grass and debris in preparation for Memorial Day. They will be assisted by the Junior ROTC program from the Gettysburg Area High School. Everyone is welcome to assist.
————
The Historic Gettysburg-Adams County Architectural Salvage Warehouse will be open Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The warehouse is located at the Daniel Lady Farm, 986 Hanover Road (state Route 116), Gettysburg.
————
Amberson, a Pennsylvania gospel band with music influences towards classical country, will appear in person Sunday, May 15, at 10 a.m. at the Heidlersburg Church of the United Brethren in Christ Church, 2736 Heidlersburg Road. There is no admission charge, however a free-will offering will be received. Following the concert there will be a covered dish lunch, bring a dish to share and your own place setting.
————
Anyone who enjoys knitting/crocheting as a hobby or wants to learn to knit is invited to join a group at Memorial Baptist Church,1096 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, the first and third Thursdays of each month, 12:30-2:30 p.m. There is no charge for fellowship, fun and knitting. Call Marybeth at 484-505-0470 for more information.
————
Join the Physical Fitness Task Force for a walking party Wednesday, May 4 at the Gettysburg Outlets, 1863 Gettysburg Village Drive, for a walk in the area, along White Run water facility, two miles relatively flat sidewalk and road 1-6 p.m. Park near the Pepperidge Farm store. There will be Outlet coupons and a chance to win a prize. Walks are free, open to everyone rain or shine except for severe weather. Dogs on leashes are welcome. Email questions to jgastley2@wellspan.org or check facebook.com/healthyadamscounty.
————
The Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, 10 Lincoln Square, will have prom gowns priced $10-$40 through May 17. Wedding gowns are also available. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
————
The local chapter of RU Recovery Ministries meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 80 Apple Ave., Gettysburg. RU is a faith-based addiction recovery program. Whether you or someone you know is struggling, you are welcome. There is no fee, commitment or prerequisite to attend. There is a nursery and children’s programs facilitated by cleared staff. For more information go to lighthousebaptistgettysburg.org or call Jeremy at 717-745-7375.
————
Al Anon meets Tuesdays at noon at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore St. The 12-step program is for friends and family concerned about drinking problems of others. All are welcome. Parking behind the church. Enter through side door under the portico, go straight to stairs or elevator. At stair top, go through door to right to large room with several tables.
————
Just for Today Al-Anon Family Group offers support to those affected by someone else’s drinking. Meetings are Mondays, 7-8 p.m. in the Music Room at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg. Park in church lot or on the street. Enter through Stratton Street entrance. Follow sign to room. Masks required. www.pa.al-anon.org.
————
Church Women United will meet Wednesday, May 4, at 11:30 a.m. at the Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road to celebrate May Friendship Day with a program and guest speaker Mary Kay Turner. Attendees should bring their own packed lunch; water and coffee will be provided. Newcomers welcome. No reservations needed.
————
The Adams County Farmers Market, 108 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, is open Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October with free parking accessible from North Stratton Street.
Bendersville
Girlfriends (formerly Red Hat group) will meet at the Elkhorn on Tuesday, May 17, at 5:30 p.m. Program by Judy.
Biglerville
Biglerville Garden Club’s annual plant sale at the National Apple Museum, Sillik Pavilion, 154 W. Hanover St., will be May 7, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. highlighting native perennials. Annuals, perennials, small shrubs and more available.
————
Yard sale time at Trinity Christian Fellowship, 300 E. York St., on Saturday, May 7, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For space rental and information, call Jill at 717-677-1363.
————
Biglerville American Legion hosting a yard sale at Legion Woods pavilion, 3030 Table Rock Road, Saturday, May 7, 8:30-? Food available. Inside space questionable; outside spaces $5, bring own tables.
————
The Biglerville Garden Club will meet on May 3, at 5 p.m. for a tour of the Hosta Hideaway Nursery and Gardens, 95 Sequoia Court, York Springs. For more information about the garden club, contact Sue at 267-322-1521.
————
Bingo will be held on May 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Biglerville Fire Company sponsored by the ladies auxiliary. For more information, call Erma at 717-586-1808 or Sue at 717-677-7309.
————
Benders Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1385 Rentzel Road, will hold a yard sale on Saturday, June 11, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendor spaces are available. Call Josie at 717-677-8297 for more information or to reserve a space.
Fairfield
The Fairfield Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets Wednesdays, 7 p.m. at 201 W. Main St. This is a closed meeting.
Gettysburg
New members are invited to join a group of Mah Jongg players who meet Mondays at 11:30 a.m. at the YWCA on Fairfield Road.
————
The Gettysburg Woman’s Club will hold its May meeting at Hoss’s on Wednesday, May 11, at 11:30 a.m. New members and guests welcome. Call Suzanne @ 717-677-8362 for reservations.
————
The Gettysburg United Methodist Church Clothing Closet, 30 W. High St., is open and stocked with spring and summer clothing with prices starting at .25 cents. Open 11 a.m.–2 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. See Judy or Cory to volunteer.
————
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1949 will meet for lunch Wednesday, May 11, at Hoss’s at 12 noon.
————
Gettysburg High School, Class of 1961, will meet for dinner on May 10, at 6 p.m. at the Hunterstown Diner.
————
The Men’s Interfaith Fellowship will meet at noon on Wednesday at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be Aaron Pringle, from Freedom Valley Worship. All men are welcome.
Greenmount
Greenmount Fire Company, 3095 Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg, will host its annual all-you-can-eat Mother’s Day Breakfast Sunday, May 8, 7-11 a.m. Menu is scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, home fried potatoes, biscuits and gravy, assorted muffins, orange juice, apple juice, milk, and coffee. The cost is $12 for adults; children ages 6-12, $6; and children under 6 eat free. For more information, call 717-778-5377.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.