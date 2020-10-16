“A peaceful march to bring awareness of the Democratic nominees” is planned for Oct. 18, according to a release from the Adams County Democratic Committee (ACDC).
The march will start at the playground next to Lincoln Elementary School on Lefever Street at 5 p.m., according to the release. The “march starts at 5:15 p.m.” walking down Stratton Street to York Street to Lincoln Square, then walk down Baltimore Street and back to the starting point, according to the ACDC release.
