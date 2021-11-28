Residents of the 193rd Legislative District are invited to attend a festive open house at Rep. Torren Ecker’s (R-Adams/Cumberland) office, located at 282 W. King St. in Abbottstown on Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 2-6 p.m.
“The holidays are a time for everyone to come together. I am so glad we are once again able to meet in person at the holiday event after not being able to host it last year,” Ecker said. “I look forward to meeting with district resident for some yule time cheer.”
