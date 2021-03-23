Biglerville Fire Company is hosting its monthly Sunday Dinner Drive Thru March 28, featuring roast turkey, filling, mashed potatoes with gravy, buttered corn, and a roll; no substitutions. Dinners are $11 each. Pick up is 12 to 2 p.m. in the fire company’s engine bay. A maximum of 240 dinners will be available and all meals must be preordered; none available at the door day of sale. Visit the fire department Facebook page and follow the EventBrite link to purchase tickets in advance using a credit card, or call Michelle at 717-465-6967 to reserve your dinners and pay with cash or check upon arrival. Pre-order taken until noon March 27, unless sold out before.
