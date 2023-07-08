A New Oxford man is accused of beating a senior citizen, breaking three of the man’s teeth, two of his fingers, and his nose, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Brady Lauer, 30, was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault and held at Adams County Prison unable to post 10 percent of a $5,000 cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.
McSherrystown Police Department Detective Cpl. Jeffrey Carey Jr. was “dispatched to an assault in progress” at a residence on Main Street on July 1, about 12:12 a.m., according to the affidavit he filed.
A 67-year-old man claimed that during an argument “he ‘snickered’ or laughed a bit regarding what was said by Lauer,” according to the affidavit.
In response, Lauer allegedly “struck him in the face with a closed fist multiple times,” according to the affidavit.
After the man fell backward, Lauer allegedly “got on top of him” and continued striking the man’s face and head with a closed fist, according to the affidavit.
The man told police Lauer said three times “he will ‘kill him if he calls the police,’” according to the affidavit.
The man drove himself to a Hanover Hospital, where it was determined he had “three teeth broken out, his tongue was split from the teeth, his lower lip needed stitched, he had a large black and blue mark under his left eye,” his nose was broken, “his pinky and ring fingers on his right hand are broken with two teeth marks on the back of his hand due to attempting to block the strikes,” and a lump and cuts on his face and head, according to the affidavit.
Carey conferred with the Adams County District Attorney’s office and gained authorization to make an immediate arrest on the felony charge, according to the affidavit. Carey went to the address on Lauer’s driver license with Eastern Adams Regional Police Officer Joe David, but did not find Lauer there, according to the affidavit.
Carey requested an arrest warrant be issued for Lauer, according to the affidavit.
Lauer was held at Adams County Prison as of July 1 and remained there Friday, according to the docket.
In addition to the felony aggravated assault charge, Lauer was also charged with one misdemeanor count each of terroristic threats and simple assault, according to the docket.
