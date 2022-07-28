Livestock studies, pasture systems, forest management and water quality will be among the topics featured on several research and educational tours offered during Penn State’s Ag Progress Days, Aug. 9-11 at Rock Springs, according to a Penn State release.

Most of the tours will transport visitors by bus to locations in and around Penn State’s Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center, a 2,400-acre facility where researchers in the College of Agricultural Sciences study technologies and best practices in farming, conservation and natural resources. Those who can’t attend the annual expo still can get a flavor for Penn State agricultural research by viewing online virtual tours that are available anytime.

