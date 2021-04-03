With people itching to venture out of the area, but not too far, Gettysburg Tours, Inc is offering fun and affordable day trips for area residents. Discoveries Beyond Gettysburg has been designed to help locals to discover hidden gems within a two-hour drive from Gettysburg. The day has been organized to make it fun and comfortable for those looking for a change of scenery. Destinations such as the Longwood Gardens, Northern Virginia Breweries and Annapolis, Maryland highlight a few of the options.
Vehicle capacity will be limited to allow for social distancing, and masks will be required while on the bus and at all locations. All tours depart from Gettysburg with additional departure points in Littlestown and New Oxford depending on the destination.
