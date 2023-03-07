The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey’s office as of March 1.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Bryce Perkins, 24, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and following another vehicle too closely Nov. 26, 2022, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Nicholas Hewgley, 29, of San Antonio, Texas, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on the wrong side of the road and drifting into the opposite lane when making a right-hand-turn Jan. 13, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Guillermo Santoyo, 31, of McSherrystown, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and a controlled substance, disregarding a traffic lane, careless driving, driving at an unsafe speed, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use and possession of drug paraphernalia, Nov. 6, 2022, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Blake Masemer, 29, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without headlights Oct. 29, 2022, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Alissa Callis-Stottlemyer, 22, of Smithsburg, Md., was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of controlled substances and driving without headlights Oct. 1, 2022, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
William White, 59, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood alcohol content between .10-.16, disregarding a traffic lane and failure to stop at a red light Nov. 6, 2022, in Straban Township. The case was held for county court.
Gina Baer, 38, of York, was charged with one count each of operating a vehicle without valid insurance, driving with a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance Dec. 23, 2022, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Mark Trivitt, 53, of New Oxford, was charged with escape from Adams County Prison Feb. 11, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
