Vendors are being sought for the Holiday Mart at the 13th Annual Gingerbread Celebration, presented by the Adams County Arts Council (ACAC), but the deadline to sign up is fast approaching.

Vendor products must be handmade and/or artisan pieces, according to an ACAC release. The public is invited to shop for these one-of-a-kind items at the mart while viewing, voting, and casting bids on the gingerbread houses and silent auction baskets.

