Vendors are being sought for the Holiday Mart at the 13th Annual Gingerbread Celebration, presented by the Adams County Arts Council (ACAC), but the deadline to sign up is fast approaching.
Vendor products must be handmade and/or artisan pieces, according to an ACAC release. The public is invited to shop for these one-of-a-kind items at the mart while viewing, voting, and casting bids on the gingerbread houses and silent auction baskets.
The event, sponsored by Kennie’s Market and the Gettysburg Chocolate Market, will be held at the Arts Education Center, Friday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Vendor fee is $75 with a $10 discount for arts council members. Vendor entry forms as well as information to submit a house for the competition are available at www.adamsarts.org, by calling 717-334-5006, or at the Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St. Gettysburg. The deadline for vendors to apply is Nov. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.