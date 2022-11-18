The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Mark Beauchat’s office as of Oct 18.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Brian Garey Sr., 33, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count of criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of a child, and two counts of aggravated assault July 18-19, in Cumberland Township. The case was waived to county court.
Brittany Lenig, 31, of McSherrystown, was charged with three counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver and four counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia Sept. 17, 2021, in Cumberland Township. The case was held for county court.
Eric Rosario, 32, of Harrisburg, was charged with one count each of presenting false identification to a police officer, operating a vehicle without valid inspection, operating a vehicle without rear lighting, operating a vehicle with suspended registration and driving with a suspended license July 18, in Butler Township. The case was waived to county court.
Gage Varner, 27, of Fairfield, was charged with one count each of operating a vehicle without registration, operating a vehicle without a certificate of inspection, exceeding the maximum speed limit and two counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance March 10, in Carroll Valley. The case was waived to county court.
Paul Nino, 47, of Fairfield, was charged with one count each of strangulation and communicating terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another Oct. 16, in Hamiltonban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Stephen Miller, 35, of Fairfield, was charged with one count each of driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) greater than .16%, unsafe driving under the influence, turning without signaling and three counts of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and a controlled substance July 6, in Gettysburg. The case was held for county court.
