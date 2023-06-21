The Selby Family Memorial Fund recently awarded grants to several Littlestown entities, according to an Adams County Community Fund release.
The late Dick Selby created The Bernard, Mary and Richard Selby Family Memorial Fund as a permanent charitable endowment to honor his parents, Mary and Bernard, and the family’s commitment to their hometown of Littlestown. Each year the fund distributes charitable grants to nonprofits serving Littlestown, including three organizations that were important to Bernard and Mary Selby during their lifetime and other grants to meet evolving community needs.
Thanks to the community foundation’s careful investment for long-term growth, this year’s grants for Littlestown total $58,200, according to the release.
The fund will continue for generations to come, a permanent reminder of the Selby family’s community spirit and generosity. Since its inception in 2019 the Selby Family Memorial Fund has granted $190,000 to Littlestown nonprofits.
The 2023 grants for Littlestown include:
• Adams County Office for Aging, Littlestown Area Senior Center — $4,800
The senior center offers adults age 60-plus a place to socialize, exercise, and participate in educational programs and the arts. This grant will pay to install energy-efficient windows.
• Adams County Library System, Littlestown Library — $1,000
The grant will expand the children’s nonfiction book collection, providing Littlestown area residents with a wider range of titles and subjects.
• Borough of Littlestown, Community Park — $5,000
Pavilion roof replacement will be supported by this grant, as one of multiple community park improvements is under way.
• Littlestown Area Historical Society — $2,500
This grant will assist with site permits and excavation for a new structure to preserve and display items of local historic interest.
• Littlestown Area Historical Society — $1,000
This sponsorship will add attractions during the 2023 celebration of Good Ole Days.
• Littlestown Band Booster Association — $4,200
This grant will purchase a scissor lift podium for the Littlestown Area School District marching band.
• New Hope Ministries — $5,000
New Hope staff and volunteers work with people in need to achieve food security and housing stability. This grant supports emergency assistance with food, rent, utility bills and transportation.
• Ruth’s Harvest Littlestown — $5,000
This grant supports the packages of healthy food that income-eligible K-8th grade students receive for the weekend, and items not usually available in the clothing bank, such as socks and undergarments.
• Redeemers United Church of Christ — $5,000
Upgrades to Redeemer’s social hall and kitchen for use by multiple community groups.
• Thunderbolt Foundation – for Littlestown FFA — $ 1,500
This grant will cover expenses related to planting and growing sweet corn so Littlestown FFA students can educate their younger peers and distribute corn to students and the community.
The Bernard, Mary and Richard Selby Family Memorial Fund designates three Littlestown organizations for annual grants. This year they received: Alpha Fire Company #1, $5,800; St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, $11,600; and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, $5,800.
