Members of the Adams County Community Foundation Board, staff and Fund for Littlestown Grants Committee, along with representatives from Littlestown nonprofits supported by the Selby Fund, at the May 30, Selby Fund Grant Announcement. (Submitted Photo)

The Selby Family Memorial Fund recently awarded grants to several Littlestown entities, according to an Adams County Community Fund release.

The late Dick Selby created The Bernard, Mary and Richard Selby Family Memorial Fund as a permanent charitable endowment to honor his parents, Mary and Bernard, and the family’s commitment to their hometown of Littlestown. Each year the fund distributes charitable grants to nonprofits serving Littlestown, including three organizations that were important to Bernard and Mary Selby during their lifetime and other grants to meet evolving community needs.

