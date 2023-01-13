The Adams County Economic Education Foundation (ACEEF), the grant administrator for the Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust, is accepting applications for grants from 501©3 nonprofit organizations, according to an ACEEF release.
Applications must be mailed and postmarked by Jan. 17. The funding for this grant round must be used for projects that will take place between June 2023 and May 2024. Questions can be directed to Edith Cimino at 717-334-3033 or info@adamscountyworks.org.
The Robert C Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust was a vision of Adams County resident and fruit broker Robert C. Hoffman, and is devoted to the promotion of social welfare and lessening the burdens of government.
The trust offers grants twice a year to nonprofit organizations that benefit residents of Adams County. It is a private charitable trust held by PNC (the trustee) and guided by an advisory committee of Adams County residents and a representative of the trustee. The Adams County Economic Education Foundation serves as an independent grant consultant to the Advisory Committee.
“Adams County residents have benefited from the generosity and foresight of Robert Hoffman for decades and now we are fortunate to be able to aid in the process of securing funding for organizations,” said Carrie Stuart, executive director, ACEEF. “We look forward to continuing to administer the grant process in order to offer Adams County residents more opportunities right here.”
The mission of the Adams County Economic Education Foundation is to bring together schools, business and community partners to strengthen a school to career system which supports development of students equipped with knowledge, skills, and attitudes to compete successfully in the dynamic work economy. For more information visit infowww.adamscountyworks.org.
