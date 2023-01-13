The Adams County Economic Education Foundation (ACEEF), the grant administrator for the Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust, is accepting applications for grants from 501©3 nonprofit organizations, according to an ACEEF release.

All necessary forms and information about how to apply can be found at adamscountyworks.org.

