The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will conduct a forecast survey for 2023 Fruit Production Inquiry (apples and peaches) during August, according to a USDA release.
The survey will collect information about acreage and projected production from more than 350 growers in the Northeastern Region of the United States.
“The information from these surveys directly impacts our regions’ fruit growers by providing a forecast of fruit production in the Northeast,” said King Whetstone, director of the NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office. “Growers can use the survey results when making business plans and marketing decisions. USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) relies on the average yields to administer farm programs. Cooperative Extension uses the data to provide needed outreach and education, and state departments and agencies of agriculture use the information to aid growers.”
In these surveys, NASS asks participants to answer a variety of questions about apples and peaches, depending on state and version of the questionnaire. For their convenience, survey participants have the option to respond online.
As with all NASS surveys, all information from respondents is kept confidential as required by federal law. NASS safeguards the confidentiality of all responses and publishes only state and national level data, ensuring that no individual producer or operation can be identified.
NASS will compile, analyze, and publish survey results in the Aug. 11, Crop Production report. All previous publications are available online at nass.usda.gov/Publications.
For more information on NASS surveys and reports, call the NASS Northeastern Regional Field office at 800-498-1518.
