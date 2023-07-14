The Adams County Heritage Festival, slated for Sept. 17, is seeking food vendors, craft demonstrators and cultural displays. Approaching its 32nd year, the festival offers a full afternoon of music performance, along with ethnic foods, children’s activities, nonprofit information, craft vendors and craft demonstrations, according to a release from the organizers.

Ethnic foods in the past have included Mexican, Chinese, Nepalese, Philippine, Colombian, Indian and Middle Eastern cuisine. Post-pandemic, it has become more difficult to enlist food vendors representing various cultures. Registering as a food vendor requires an initial fee which is refundable on the day of the festival.

