The Adams County Heritage Festival, slated for Sept. 17, is seeking food vendors, craft demonstrators and cultural displays. Approaching its 32nd year, the festival offers a full afternoon of music performance, along with ethnic foods, children’s activities, nonprofit information, craft vendors and craft demonstrations, according to a release from the organizers.
Ethnic foods in the past have included Mexican, Chinese, Nepalese, Philippine, Colombian, Indian and Middle Eastern cuisine. Post-pandemic, it has become more difficult to enlist food vendors representing various cultures. Registering as a food vendor requires an initial fee which is refundable on the day of the festival.
Craft demonstrators can practice their arts on site during the festival and will be paid $50 for their labors. Although traditional heritage crafts are encouraged, any interesting craft demonstration is welcome. Craft vendors are also invited to participate. Registration forms are available at www.icpj-gettysburg.org/festival.
Cultural displays are needed for the popular Passport Program. At the festival, families can pick up “passports” and take them to country displays. There they can learn about featured cultures and obtain colorful stamps for their “passports.”
Scheduled for the Gettysburg Rec Park 12-4 p.m., the Heritage Festival is a celebration of Adams County cultures through music, food and arts. The event is co-sponsored by the YWCA of Gettysburg and Adams County and the Interfaith Center for Peace and Justice. For more information, call 717-334-0752 or visit the ICPJ website.
